[Teams] Luton vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Kenilworth Road

Arsenal take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road tonight knowing victory will send them five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Wolves at the weekend. David Raya keeps his place in goal so Aaron Ramsdale has to settle for a place on the bench. Ben White is back to full fitness and is recalled to start at right-back. Takehiro Tomiyasu makes way after picking up a calf injury against Wolves on Saturday.

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes start once again in the middle of Arsenal’s back four. However, Arteta has given Jacub Kiwior a run out as he replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back this evening.

Declan Rice starts in midfield for the Gunners and he’ll be looking to continue his excellent form since joining from West Ham in the summer. Martin Odegaard captains the Arsenal side again tonight and he’ll be aiming to build on his superb displays against Wolves last time out.

Kai Havertz is handed a recall to the starting eleven so Leandro Trossard makes way to the bench where he’s joined by the likes of Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny.

Bukayo Saka keeps his place on the right wing for Arsenal and the 22-year-old will be looking to get among the goals again after scoring at the weekend. Gabriel Martinelli lines-up on the left flank with Gabriel Jesus leading the line up front. That means Eddie Nketiah has to make do with a place among the substitutes.

These are the teams:

Luton

Kaminski, Osho, Barkley, Adebayo, Kabore, Mengi, Mpanzu, Brown, Bell, Townsend, Doughty.

Subs: Krul, Ogbene, Berry, Morris, Chong, Clark, Giles, Johnson, Nelson.

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Soares, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Zinchenko, Walters.