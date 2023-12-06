Man Utd star Antony backs himself to reach his best soon

Manchester United star Antony has said that he has been ‘working hard’ to reach his ‘best level soon’.

After joining the Red Devils during the summer of 2022, the winger has been struggling to showcase his best in the English top-flight. As a result, he has come under fire and along with the Brazilian, Erik ten Hag has also been criticised heavily for his decision to purchase the forward by spending a whooping £85m fee.

Now, during an interview with The United Stand, the South American has said that he has been trying to understand the Premier League and has been pushing himself to sharpen up his skills to become a top-class winger.

The forward further claims that the wingers play a key role in defensive contributions to help the fullbacks. So, he has been working hard to improve that side of his game and reach his best level as soon as possible.

Antony said:

“I’ve always been a very fast player with good dribbling. This comes from my essence; these are innate characteristics. I’m trying to improve my understanding of the Premier League’s game and improve my skills to be a more objective player to achieve better goals and assist numbers. Within the tactical side, the wingers also play a fundamental defending game. I am working hard to reach my best level soon.”

Antony working hard to reach his best

Antony hasn’t had a great time at Man Utd on and off the field so that may have prevented him from settling down at Old Trafford quickly.

However, it is apparent that he is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. He works hard without possession and can play incisive passes in and around the opposition box.

So, United fans should keep patience with him as he could turn out to be an excellent signing for Man Utd if Ten Hag manages to implement his system at Old Trafford going forward.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing defeat against Newcastle United, Man Utd will take on Chelsea in the Premier League tonight. So, the record Premier League champions will be hoping to return to winning ways by defeating the West London club.