Tottenham plotting January swoop for Ben Godfrey

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Everton outcast Ben Godfrey, as per talkSPORT.

After enjoying a stellar start this season, the North London club have endured a tough time in recent weeks as they have managed to earn only one point in their last five league games and it has been suggested that the injury problems have been the main issue behind their recent struggles.

The new summer signing Micky van de Ven played a key role for Ange Postecoglou’s side in their promising commencement this season. However, following his hamstring issue, Spurs have found it difficult to keep clean-sheet. In addition to the Netherlands international, Cristian Romero was also sidelined owing to suspension problems but has now returned to action.

Tottenham opted to go with a thin defensive department this season so amid two of their key defender’s absence, Postecoglou has been using two fullbacks, Emerson Royal and Ben Davies in the centre-back position.

Although Spurs have Eric Dire at their disposal, it seems the Englishman hasn’t been able to impress Postecoglou so he has found it difficult to break into Tottenham’s starting eleven.

Godfrey to Tottenham

Now, according to the report by talkSPORT, Tottenham have decided to strengthen their centre-back position in January and have identified Godfrey as a serious option.

The report further claims that Spurs initially wanted to sign Lloyd Kelly but Bournemouth don’t want to let him leave in January despite his contract set to end at the end of this season.

So, talkSPORT states that Tottenham have decided to explore alternative targets and have expressed their interest in Godfrey. The report says that Everton are open to cashing-in on the defender so Tottenham can sign him next year should they opt to make a concrete approach for him.

Godfrey – valued at around £11m by Transfermarkt – is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also good in the air. He is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if they opt to purchase him.

However, the defender hasn’t had much game time lately, in addition, he has struggled with injury problems in recent years. So, investing a big fee to sign him permanently would be a big risk, therefore, Tottenham would be better off signing the defender on a loan deal in January if they wish to acquire his service.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature next year to reinforce their backline.