Man Utd keen on signing Dortmund winger Donyell Malen

According to German outlet Bild, Manchester United are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Donyell Malen next month.

Man United currently have plenty of wide players in the squad, but they have struggled with their finishing in the box. Only Alejandro Garnacho has looked up for the challenge in recent weeks. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Facundo Pellistri have failed to find the consistency in front of goal this season.

This could see United invest on a wide player in January and Bild report that they are keen on signing Malen, who is priced at £26 million by Dortmund. The 24-year-old has an open goal of moving to England and has ties with SEG agency, who also represent United manager Erik ten Hag and Rasmus Hojlund.

Bild go on further to suggest that United’s interest in Malen could lead to a swap deal involving Sancho. Dortmund could look to sign their former player on loan or a permanent basis but the Englishman would have to take a pay cut on his £12 million annual salary if he wishes to return to the German heavyweights.

Possible deal

Sancho has not played any form of football since his suspension by United in late September. He has been deemed surplus to requirements by ten Hag and the door is now open for him to leave the club in January. United could do with another winger this winter and Malen would be a good signing for them.

The Dutchman possesses plenty of pace on the counter-attack and has good dribbling skills. He has notched up 5 goals and 2 assists for Dortmund this season and prefers to play from the right flank where United have tended to struggle to consistency. If United don’t want to spend big, a loan deal could be explored.

One can’t rule out the prospect of Sancho moving in the opposite direction in a swap deal. His weekly salary is a huge concern for Dortmund and a move could depend on him accepting a salary cut or United willing to contribute part of his wages.