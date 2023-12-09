Arsenal enter into race for Fulham star Joao Palhinha

Arsenal are interested in signing Fulham star Joao Palhinha in 2024, as reported by Fabrizio Romano via TEAMTalk.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is one of the most eye-catching defensive midfielders in Europe due to his consistency and efficiency in his position. The Portuguese midfielder has earned rave reviews for his displays since his arrival in the Premier League, and has been one of his side’s best players.

Palhinha was close to completing a move to the Bundesliga in the summer when Bayern Munich tried to complete his signing on deadline day. The midfielder had travelled to Germany to undergo medicals before Fulham pulled the plug on the £60 million deal as they did not find a replacement.

Undeterred by the failed transfer, Palhinha has performed excellently for the Cottagers this season, leading to interest from other sides. Arsenal have now joined the race to sign the former Sporting Lisbon man, as per Fabrizio Romano via TEAMTalk.

The Italian journalist says Arsenal ‘appreciate’ the player and have already held internal talks about potentially signing him.

“What I can confirm about Palhinha, this was around the media in recent days, is that there are also English clubs interested in Palhinha,” he said on streaming platform Kick. “One of those clubs is Arsenal. It is true that Arsenal appreciate the player. There are some people at the club who consider Palhinha a very good player. It’s one of the players they discussed internally.”

The Gunners are in the market for a new defensive midfielder following the recent injury woes of Thomas Partey, who has hardly featured this season. The Ghanaian midfielder was the subject of multiple enquiries in the summer, and the club may now look to sell him in 2024.

Arsenal were linked with Moises Caicedo and several other midfielders, but a move for Palhinha would be a smart one. Romano’s claims about their interest in the 28-year-old have been confirmed by the Mirror, meaning that a move is possible in the January window.

Palhinha signed a new deal with Fulham after his failed transfer, and any move for him would cost at least £60 million, which Bayern Munich were ready to pay in August.

Thomas Partey exit nearing

Arsenal signed Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid in 2018 and he immediately elevated their midfield with a series of quality showings. The midfielder’s versatility also saw him deployed at right-back on occasion, underlining his importance.

Partey has played only four league matches this season, with injuries keeping him out of the side. The 30-year-old has seen the team thrive in his absence, with both Declan Rice and Jorginho holding down the fort.

Arsenal received enquiries from Saudi Arabia and Juventus for the midfielder in the summer, and will receive more when the window reopens. The club will be open to selling him in order to raise money to fund their other targets.

Therefore, Arsenal could formalise their interest in Palhinha if they are able to offload Partey this winter.