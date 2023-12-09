Liverpool set to move for Maxence Lacroix after Joel Matip injury

Liverpool are prepared to make a move for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix as a direct replacement for Joel Matip, as per The Sun.

Jurgen Klopp received a huge blow after the confirmation of a ruptured Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury for Matip last week. The ex-Cameroon international is set to undergo surgery, and will be ruled out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Liverpool star Matip is in the final months of his contract at the club, which is due to expire in June 2024, and may not play another match for Klopp’s side. He joined the club from Schalke 04 as a free agent in 2016, and has gone on to make 201 appearances for them, winning every major honour.

Klopp is looking at options in the January transfer window, and while academy graduate Jarrell Quansah has been sensational this season, the club may look to bring in a bit more experience and versatility.

Wolfsburg star Lacroix is in the final 18 months of his contract with the German club and has reached no agreement over an extension. The 23-year-old will be keen to jump at an opportunity to move to England, and especially to a club like Liverpool.

The Reds have been made aware that an offer of £30 million should be sufficient to sign the versatile defender, according to the Sun.

Maxence Lacroix is a versatile defender capable of playing at centre-back or right-back due to his impressive pace and recovery ability. He has featured 15 times for Wolfsburg this season across all competitions, scoring once.

Liverpool have connections with the German club, as Sporting Director Jorg Schmadtke was previously on the books of Wolfsburg, and this could help a potential deal move quickly.

Liverpool have adequate defensive cover

Despite the injury to Joel Matip, Liverpool will not rush into the transfer market without a plan, as they do not need to. At the moment, the Reds have the players to cover for Matip without much fuss.

Matip made 14 appearances for the Reds before his injury, same as captain Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate. Only Joe Gomez (18) made more appearances in central defence than the Cameroonian.

Klopp has managed to share the minutes efficiently among his centre-backs this season, and even 20-year-old Quansah has already played 10 times. Any one of them would be ready to play regularly in place of Matip before the club signs another defender.