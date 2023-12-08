Jeremie Frimpong prefers to join Arsenal over Man Utd



According to Football Transfers, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong would prefer a move to Arsenal over Manchester United in the next summer transfer window.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, but Leverkusen did not receive any suitable offers on the table. He ended up signing a new long-term contract until June 2028, but it is now revealed that there is a release clause worth £34 million in the same deal.

As per Football Transfers, Arsenal face competition from Man United to sign the former Celtic man, who operates from the right wing-back role for his club. However, the Gunners have a positive from the fact that Frimpong favours a move to the club over United due to their better stability.

Surprise deal

Arsenal are currently in contract talks with Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu and it is anticipated that both right-backs will commit their long-term futures to the club. They also have Jurrien Timber to return from a long-term knee injury and he could also compete for the role with his versatility.

This makes the speculation with Frimpong more surprising. The Netherlands star is enjoying the best phase of his career and he has amassed 6 goals and 9 assists from just 19 appearances this campaign. He has been a creative force for Leverkusen, but Arsenal’s right-backs are not doing bad either.

Tomiyasu registered 3 assists in two games before picking up an injury. White recently returned from a knee injury to contribute an assist in the 4-3 comeback win at Luton Town. Hence, we are surprised by the transfer interest in Frimpong as the Gunners have the right-back department in good hands.

Arsenal could look at Frimpong as a right-winger with his attacking attributes, but Bukayo Saka is a guaranteed starter and may not be displaced. United, on the other hand, could do with Frimpong with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka still competing for places. He could replace Wan-Bissaka, who has yet to sign a new contract beyond the summer of 2025.