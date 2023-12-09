Man Utd in talks with Dortmund over Donyell Malen

According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a January deal for Donyell Malen.

The Red Devils are currently one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League and they have netted only 18 goals from 15 games into the campaign. Man United have lacked the cutting edge in the final 3rd this season and the club have had problems in the centre forward and right wing departments.

Malen is capable of playing in both attacking positions and Falk has revealed that United are negotiating a potential deal for him from Dortmund. The Bundesliga giants want £26 million to part ways with the 24-year-old, but they are also prepared to accept a swap deal with Jadon Sancho.

Good deal

Sancho has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Erik ten Hag after his public outburst after the Arsenal game in September. Back then, Ten Hag highlighted that Sancho was dropped from the squad due to his poor attitude in training. This did not go well with the attacker, who said that the manager was lying and trying to make him a scapegoat.

The 23-year-old has since been suspended and he has shown no remorse for his mistake. He is likely to be offload in the next transfer window and United could be willing to cut their losses on him by accepting a swap deal with Dortmund for Malen. Malen would be a good purchase as he can play anywhere in attack and possesses good pace and dribbling skills.

The Dutchman also has the ability to make regular goal contributions and has already bagged 5 goals and 2 assists this campaign. If a swap deal were to be discussed, the big question mark is whether Sancho will accept a pay-cut. The Englishman earns three times the salary of Malen and Dortmund may not afford him. Sancho may decline a salary reduction unless United hand him a huge pay-off.