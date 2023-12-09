Sutton predicts the result of Arsenal’s game vs Aston Villa

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has delivered his verdict about how Arsenal’s game against Aston Villa may pan out today.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League table with 36 points from 15 games, sitting only two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool. So, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to come away with all three points from this fixture to keep hold of their place at the summit.

However, defeating Unai Emery’s side at Villa Park has turned out to be extremely difficult for almost every team in the English top-flight as they are currently unbeaten at home in the last 14 consecutive league games.

The last time they lost a Premier League encounter at Villa Park, it was against Arsenal and the Gunners will now be hoping to snap Aston Villa’s winning streak today.

Speaking on BBC Sport, Sutton has claimed that Aston Villa displayed an excellent display against Manchester City last time out, however, they might struggle to beat Arsenal as the Gunners are resilient.

Sutton predicts Arsenal’s chance of beating Aston Villa

The pundit further states that the game could be a tight affair and it could end in a stalemate as defeating Emery’s side at Villa Park wouldn’t be easy for the North London club.

Sutton said:

“Aston Villa were brilliant against Manchester City and their home record is phenomenal with 14 wins in a row since their last defeat in the league at Villa Park. That came against the Gunners in February, who trailed twice but won 4-2 in dramatic style thanks to two stoppage-time goals. “I don’t see this game being anywhere near as open, although I do think it will be close. Arsenal have shown their resilience in recent weeks and, the way they are playing at the moment, I just don’t see them being beaten, Sutton’s prediction: 1-1”

Aston Villa are going to be a tough assistant for Arsenal and the North London club will have to display a flawless performance to come away with all three points from this fixture. So, it is going to be very interesting to see how the game eventually unfolds tonight.