[Teams] Man Utd vs Bournemouth: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford

Manchester United will be looking to close-in on the top four with a win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford this afternoon.

Erik ten Hag has made two changes from the side that beat Chelsea 2-1 in midweek. Andre Onana keeps his place in goal while Diot Dalot starts at right-back once again meaning Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains on the bench today.

Harry Maguire lines-up in the middle of Man Utd’s defence and he’s joined by Luke Shaw. The left-back moves into the centre od defence as Victor Lindelof is ruled out with a knock. Sergio Reguilon is recalled to replace Shaw at left-back.

Scott McTominay retains his place in midfield after scoring a brace in midweek while Sofyan Amrabat also keeps his place in the middle of the park. Bruno Fernandes captains the Man Utd team once again.

Antony keeps his place on the right wing with the in-form Garnacho starting on the left side of attack. Marcus Rashford has to settle for a place among the substitutes once again.

Ten Hag has made a change up front with Anthony Martial recalled to lead the line this afternoon. That means Rasmus Hojlund drops to the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Man Utd

Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Shaw, Reguilon; McTominay, Amrabat; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Garnacho; Martial.

Subs: Bayindir, Rashford, Hojlund, Varane, Pellistri, Wan-Bissaka, Van de Beek, Evans, Mainoo

Bournemouth

Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Semenyo, Kluivert, Tavernier; Solanke.

Subs: Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Moore, Kilkenny, Billing, Travers