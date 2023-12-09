[Teams] Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes one change

Arsenal can regain top spot in the Premier League table with a win over Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has made just one change from the side that sealed a dramatic 4-3 victory over Luton Town on Tuesday night. However, David Raya keeps his place in goal despite his poor display at Kenilworth Road. The Spaniard was at fault for two goals leading to some calling for Aaron Ramsdale’s return, but Arteta has kept faith with Raya between the sticks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been ruled out for a month with a calf injury so Ben White keeps his place at right-back. Oleksandr Zinchenko is recalled to start at left-back after being on the bench in midweek. Jacub Kiwior is the man to make way.

Declan Rice was the hero in midweek after scoring the last gasp winner and he starts once again in midfield for Arsenal. Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners and he’ll be looking to build on his excellent recent form.

Kai Havertz continued his scoring run with another goal against Luton so the German international retains his place in midfield this evening. Jorginho has to make do with a place among the Arsenal substitutes.

Bukayo Saka starts on the right wing once again for the Gunners with Gabriel Martinelli keeping his place on the opposite flank. That means Leandro Trossard has to settle for a place on the bench once again tonight.

Gabriel Jesus was among the goals in midweek and he leads the line up front for the North Londoners at Villa Park. Eddie Nketiah is an option for Arteta from the bench.

As for Villa, Ollie Watkins leads the line up front with Youri Tielemans and John McGinn also keeping their places. Douglas Luiz starts again in midfield while Pau Torres and Diego Carlos marshal the defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Kamara, Luiz, McGinn; Tielemans; Watkins.

Subs: Marschall, Cash, Moreno, Lenglet, Diaby, Zaniolo, Duran, Dendoncker, Ramsey.

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Ramsdale, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Jorginho, Nelson, Elneny, Walters.