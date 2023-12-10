Martin Odegaard reacts after Arsenal lose to Aston Villa



Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has said that the club had enough chances to win the game against Aston Villa and he was partly at fault for the 1-0 Premier League defeat away from home.

The Gunners went into the game at Villa Park with the opportunity to climb back to the top of the table with another win, but they failed to find the back of the net over 90 minutes. The hosts opened the scoring in just the 7th minute through John McGinn and his goal proved enough in the end for Unai Emery’s side to come on top in the contest.

Arsenal were made to rue for squandering plenty of scoring chances and Odegaard was primarily responsible. The captain had a couple of excellent chances in the box to equalise for the Gunners. He took too long with his first shot and ended up hitting his effort straight at the goalkeeper. For his second, he fluffed his lines, sending his shot wide off the goal.

The London giants could have equalised right at the time through Kai Havertz but the referee and VAR agreed that the German had handled the ball in the lead-up to his goal. Hence, the Gunners came out of the game with no points on the board and they have now dropped to 2nd in the table, 1 point behind Liverpool, who they face latter in the month.

After such a disappointing loss on the road, Odegaard admitted that the result was frustrating and he was partly to blame after failing to convert chances into goals. The Norwegian added that his team need to bounce back from the defeat.