Man Utd identify Lois Openda as top January target

According to Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has identified RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda as his top target for the January transfer window.

The Red Devils have had a dismal campaign thus far and they suffered their 11 defeat on Saturday afternoon. Man United were second best against Bournemouth and convincingly lost by a 3-0 scoreline. The lack of cutting edge in the final 3rd was visible again and ten Hag may want attacking reinforcements in January.

As per Mirror, United scouts were in attendance to watch Openda against Manchester City in the Champions League last month where he scored twice in a 3-2 defeat. The performance was reported back to Ten Hag and United have now made him a serious target. It is unclear whether Leipzig will sell him in January but he is currently valued at £75 million

Top-class striker

United signed Rasmus Hojlund in a deal worth £72 million last summer, but he has been disappointing in the English top-flight. The Dane has netted 5 times in the Champions League, but he has yet to get off the mark in the Premier League. It should happen sooner rather than later, but ten Hag may be concerned over his form.

The 20-year-old has been in-and-out of the starting line-up under ten Hag in recent games which suggests that the manager is not fully convinced over him. Hojlund no doubt have plenty of potential, but he may need to be nurtured by a more senior striker for the next few years before he can establish himself as the main man.

Openda would be a top-class signing for United. The 23-year-old signed for Leipzig from Lens only last summer and he has already scored 14 goals from 22 matches. The Belgian has a tremendous work rate and likes to high press opponents and would fit right into ten Hag’s plans. The big question mark remains whether United have the funds or Leipzig would be prepared to sell this winter.