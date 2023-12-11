Man Utd express interest in signing Chelsea target Tah



According to Kicker, Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea target Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah amid his fantastic development this season.

The German centre-back was on the radar of several Premier League clubs last summer, but none were interested in making a move for him. However, their stance has changed with his brilliant form in the ongoing campaign where he has been pivotal to Leverkusen staying at the top of the Bundesliga ahead of perennial winners Bayern Munich.

Chelsea have earmarked the defender as a potential successor to Thiago Silva in the squad, but they could face competition from Man United, as per Kicker. The source claim that the Red Devils are also showing interest in Tah following his fantastic development. The defender is also known to have a fundamental desire to move to the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether that a deal could be agreed with either club. Tah has a release clause worth £15 million inserted into his contract, but it is only valid next summer. Leverkusen may want a sizeable transfer fee to consider his sale as they could lose the Edmond Tapsoba and Odilon Kossounou to African Cup of Nations duty next month.

Top-class signing

Tah has been a mainstay in Leverkusen’s defence for a number of years and he is finally getting the recognition he deserves. The 27-year-old has been brilliant in the heart of the backline for the Bundesliga outfit. He has played in the middle of a back three and has completed a stunning 95% of his passes in the German top-flight this season.

The 27-year-old has also made 5.7 ball recoveries and 4.1 clearances for Leverkusen, winning 75% of his aerial duels. The German is well equipped for the demands of the Premier League and he should move to the division soon with the low release clause in his contract. United and Chelsea need defensive reinforcements but may have to wait for his signature.

With Leverkusen going head-to-head with Bayern for the top-flight title, it would take a substantial figure for them to contemplate losing their main defensive asset in January. With Tapsoba and Kossounou likely on their way to AFCON, losing Tah would be catastrophic for Xabi Alonso’s men in their bid to win the maiden league title.