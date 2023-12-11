Manchester United predicted line-up vs Bayern Munich

Having endured a dire defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League, Manchester United will welcome Bayern Munich at Old Trafford in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils are currently at the bottom of their group with four points from five games in Europe’s elite club competition. United will have to win the game tomorrow to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage alive.

FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray will also face off against each other at the same time tomorrow and this game needs to finish in a statement for United to stand a chance to qualify for knockouts with a win versus the Bavarian club. If Copenhagen or Galatasaray win then the victorious team will book their place for the next round and Man Utd will be knocked out even if they beat Bayern Munich.

Team news

Lisandro Martínez, Christian Eriksen, Mason Mount and Tyrell Malacia are set to miss out on this game due to injury problems. Casemiro has stepped up his recovery following his hamstring issue but this game will come too early for him to feature.

Victor Lindelof was absent in the last game owing to an injury problem but has returned to full training ahead of this fixture. So, he should be available tomorrow, however, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are in doubt due to illness.

Expected Man Utd line-up

Andre Onana should continue between the sticks despite his recent struggles in this competition, so Altay Bayindir will have to settle for a place on the beach.

Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans could commence in the centre-back position, while Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw might be in the fullback roles. So, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Sergio Reguilon and Raphael Varane will have to make do with a place on the beach.

Sofyan Amrabat should continue in the holding midfield position, while Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes may complete the midfield trio. So, Kobbie Mainoo could be among the substitutes.

Alejandro Garnacho and Antony could be in the flanks. In that case, Facundo Pellistri will be on the beach. Rasmus Hojlund is likely to lead the line for United in this fixture.