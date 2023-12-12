Pundit backs Liverpool to win the league title this season

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has backed Liverpool to win the Premier League title this season.

After enduring a disappointing campaign last term, the Merseyside club have enjoyed a stellar start this season, sitting at the top of the table with 37 points from 16 games.

So, the early signs suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s side would mount a title charge this term. Now, speaking on BBC’s The Monday Night Club, Sutton has said that Liverpool have been winning games this season despite not being at their best. So, this could be their campaign as the luck seems to be going in their favour with Manchester City struggling to showcase their best.

The pundit further states that Liverpool have started to gain momentum and they have been showing a strong mentality as they have already earned 18 points from losing position.

Sutton said:

“The more they do this, the more you half fancy them to nick the title, with Manchester City and the wheels coming off a little bit. You just sense it may be their season. Let’s get it right, at the weekend, they [Liverpool] got very lucky. It was never a sending-off, it was absolutely ridiculous. “So when things start to go their way like that you sense they are building momentum and just imagine being in that Liverpool dressing room, that’s 18 points from losing positions that Liverpool have taken. That is phenomenal. So the belief within the dressing room now, they will believe they can carry that on.”

Pundit says Liverpool could win the league this term

Although Liverpool have had a promising start this season, they have continuously been leaking goals. So, it is apparent that they lack qualities at their back.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament. Ibrahima Konate has also been suffering from injury problems in recent times, while Jarell Quansah is still very young and doesn’t have much experience playing at the highest level.

The youngster showcased his inexperience when he gave away a silly penalty last time out but Liverpool thankfully managed to come away with all three points after scoring two late goals.

So, Liverpool could be better off signing a new defender in January to bolster the backline and help Klopp mount a title charge this season. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually opt to make a move for a new defender in the winter window.