[Teams] PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal take on PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion in their final Champions League Group B clash this evening.

The Gunners have already booked their place in the last-16 as group winners so Mikel Arteta has rested some of his key players ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Brighton.

David Raya drops to the bench with Aaron Ramsdale recalled to make his Champions League debut. Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also given a breather as they’re named among the Arsenal substitutes. Cedric Soares and Jacub Kiwior are brought in to start in the full-back positions.

While Arteta has given many of his key men a rest, first choice centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are risked from the start this evening. Therefore, youngster Reuell Walters is on the bench but he could get a run out in the second half.

There are changes in midfield as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard are both given a rest. Mohamed Elneny is recalled to make a rare start in midfield while Jorginho is also brought back into the Arsenal eleven.

Kai Havertz keeps his place in the middle of the park and Emile Smith Rowe is back on the bench after recovering from a knee injury. Youngster Ethan Nwaneri is on the bench and could feature at some point to make his debut.

Arsenal have rotated in attack, too, as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus drop to the bench. Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t made the trip to Holland due to illness. Leandro Trossard comes in to start on the left wing while Reiss Nelson is on the opposite flank. Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

PSV

Benitez, Teze, Ramalho, Obispo, Mauro Jr., Van Aanholt, Tillman, Saibari, Bakayoko, Pepi, Vertessen

Subs: Sambo, Dest, De Jong, Drommel, Boscagli, Til, Waterman, Babadi, Oppegard

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Cedric, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Elneny, Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Nketiah, Trossard.

Subs: Raya, Hein, White, Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Smith Rowe, Zinchenko, Rice, Nwaneri, Sousa, Walters.