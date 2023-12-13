Arsenal interested in signing Sporting Lisbon duo



According to O Jogo (via SportWitness), Arsenal are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon duo Ousmane Diomande and Viktor Gyokeres.

The London giants have had another fine season in the Premier League and they are currently only 1 point behind Liverpool for the top spot in the table. Meanwhile, Arsenal have already progressed to the round of 16 phase of the Champions League and the club are moving in the right direction.

Despite this, there is room for improvement and O Jogo claim that manager Mikel Arteta is leading the charge to sign Diomande whom they have been following for a while. The Gunners have referenced the 18-year-old as promising since he was 18 years of age and playing for Midtjylland.

O Jogo also highlight that Gyokeres has been conquering interest from the Premier League heavyweights as there has been a lack of goals. Arsenal face a tough task of signing either player in January, considering Sporting won’t accept anything less than their release clauses in January (£69 million & £86 million).

Double transfer deal

Arsenal currently have no issues in the central defensive department with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes being ever-present figures in the Premier League. However, we saw how things could go pear-shaped last season when Saliba was ruled out for the final 2 months of the top-flight campaign.

Jurrien Timber was signed in the last transfer window to provide back-up and competition, but the Dutchman lasted just 1 game before suffering a serious knee ligament injury. He is anticipated to return by late March or early April, but there is a possibility that he could be sidelined for the season.

This could urge Arsenal to spend on a right-footed centre-back. Jakub Kiwior is currently seen as a deputy for Gabriel or Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back spot. Diomande would be a fine addition, but the huge clause raises question marks whether Arsenal can spend without breaking FFP limits.

Like Diomande, Gyokeres has had a remarkable spell at Sporting after making the switch from Coventry City in the Championship. He registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 50 games and has carried over the form with 15 goals and 7 assists from 18 outings for Sporting. Once again, Arsenal may not be in a position to spend £86 million on him and may wait until the summer to negotiate reasonable prices for the Sporting pair.