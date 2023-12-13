Chelsea expected to pursue deal for Roony Bardghji



According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea are expected to pursue a deal for Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji in January.

The London giants have had another difficult Premier League campaign and they are in the 12th spot in the table which was the same position where they finished last season. Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has been quite vocal about the need for January signings and Phillips claims that the club are likely to invest on a couple of wingers next month.

The reputed journalist added that the Blues are expected to pursue a winter deal for Bardghji, who has flourished this season with 11 goals and 3 assists for Copenhagen. The 18-year-old made the headlines in the Champions League earlier this campaign, scoring the winning goal in a 4-3 triumph over Manchester United in front of their home fans.

Wrong move

Chelsea have been spending big on emerging players since the beginning of the year. It started with a huge spending spree during the 2023 winter transfer window where they broke the British transfer record to land Enzo Fernandez. They broke the record for the second time last summer with the purchase of Moises Caicedo from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The club are continue to monitor teenage sensations from across the world. Roony is a brilliant young talent but we believe Chelsea are going through the wrong route. The Blues already have Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, who have yet to make meaningful contributions since their arrival from Shakhtar Donetsk and PSV Eindhoven respectively.

Cole Palmer has also had minimal impact if we ignore his penalty goals. There is also Christopher Nkunku, who has yet to make his debut for Chelsea, having picked up a knee injury in pre-season. Rooney could be a star of the future, but in the short term, he could end up as another bench candidate. Instead of signing him, Chelsea should try and pursue an experienced winger, who can make an instant impact such as Barcelona’s Raphinha or AC Milan’s Rafael Leao.