Chelsea eye Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi

Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi has emerged as a Chelsea target in the upcoming January transfer window, according to TeamTalk.

The 27-year-old plays predominantly as a centre-back but also possesses immense versatility to operate at right back.

With Chelsea’s captain, Reece James ruled out for the first two months of the new year, Chelsea are already working on finding alternatives to provide cover for the Englishman and have earmarked Elvedi as a viable option at right back.

Elvedi recently signed with top-tier agent, Pink Zahavi who has a remarkable relationship with The Blues having orchestrated the £140m sale of Chelsea to Roman Abramovich in 2003. Zahavi also negotiated the seamless transfer of Christopher Nkunku to Chelsea last summer.

Although Elvedi’s contract at the Stadion im Borussia-Park extends until June 2027, TeamTalk reports that there is “an opening” for the Switzerland International to leave in January as Die Fohlen are looking to recoup a significant fee believed to be around £30m to fortify their squad.

Chelsea need experience

Reece James was substituted in the first half against Everton last weekend. Reports later revealed that the 24-year-old suffered a hamstring injury, ruling him out of the first few months of the new year as well as potentially missing out on the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament.

Marc Cucurella filled in at right-back and although the Spaniard put up an impressive display, Mauricio Pochettino’s team fell to a 2:0 defeat against a compacted Everton side at Goodison Park.

The Blues still have Malo Gusto in their ranks but the 20-year-old has been a victim of Chelsea’s persisting injury plague.

This has prompted Chelsea’s desperation for a new, reliable right back with Elvedi top of their list.

Elvedi has been a pivotal member of Gerardo Seoane’s squad, featuring in 14 matches across all competitions this season. Although the Swiss does not possess much-attacking firepower, he is a combative presence in defence, gradually becoming one of the best tacklers.

As Chelsea are looking to bring in reinforcement in January, The Swiss will seamlessly slot into Chelsea’s defence, becoming a vital cog in Pochettino’s team as they look to improve their League position.