Arsenal ready to make a January move for Goncalo Inacio

Arsenal are reportedly keen on signing the Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio during the January transfer window, as per A Bola (h/t Sportwitness).

The 22-year-old Portuguese international has developed into one of the most promising young defensive prospects in European football over the past year and he has been linked with several English clubs.

Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality central defender to compete with William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, and Inacio has emerged as a serious target.

Sporting will refuse to let the defender leave in January unless his release clause is paid and SportWitness cite the paper version of A Bola as claiming that Arsenal are now ‘in a position’ to trigger Inacio’s £51.5m [€60m] clause this winter.

The report says Arsenal have been tracking Inacio since last season and now positioning themselves to make a formal approach for the player over the coming weeks as they look to win the race for his signature.

Inacio could aid Arsenal’s title push

The left footed central defender is versatile enough to operate as a left-back as well and his arrival will add tactical flexibility and depth to the side. Inacio has shown his quality in the European competitions and he is certainly good enough to thrive in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join Arsenal will be an attractive option for the player and it would be a major step up for him.

If Arsenal can sign him during the January transfer window, it could give them a major lift during the second half of the campaign. The Gunners are hoping to win the Premier League title and signing quality players like Inacio would certainly boost their chances.

The 22-year-old is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. Mikel Arteta has done a splendid job when it comes to nurturing Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka. He could help the 22-year-old Portuguese international develop into a world-class defender as well.