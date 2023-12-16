Man Utd want to sign AC Milan star Fikayo Tomori



According to Italian outlet Milan Web, Manchester United could make a move to sign AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori next year.

Tomori joined Milan from Chelsea in January 2021 on loan and he was purchased at the end of the campaign. The Englishman has made 127 appearances for the Serie A giants over the past few years but there are claims that he could leave the club next summer.

The Rossoneri need to cash in on players to raise funds at the end of the season and Milan Web claim that Stefano Pioli’s team could be prepared to sacrifice the former Chelsea man if they receive a fee of at least £34 million from one of his suitors.

The same source add that Man United are interested in signing the 25-year-old and their pressing could become increasingly strongly in the coming months. United could persuade the centre-back to return to England with a large salary package.

Good player

Tomori was considered as one of the best upcoming centre-backs during his time at Chelsea but he decided to move on after he became out-of-favour under manager Frank Lampard. It has proved the right decision for his playing career.

He had a stuttering start with the Rossoneri in the Italian top-flight but over the last few seasons, he has become one of the most consistent figures and is now one of the first names on the team sheet for the 2021/22 Serie A champions.

The Englishman would be a good signing for United as he fits into the profile that manager Erik ten Hag may want. He is strong with the ball at his feet and likes to make tackles and win aerial challenges. He has the physical presence at the back.

At 25, he is just in the peak of his career and would be a solid investment for long-term success. Tomori may also be interested in the move as he would have the opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League with another club.