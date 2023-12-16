Arsenal predicted line-up vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Arsenal are set to take on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners have enjoyed a promising season so far this term, however, they will be coming into this game after failing to win the last two consecutive matches in all competitions.

The North London club were at the top of the table but after losing to Aston Villa last weekend, they have now dropped down to second position. Mikel Arteta’s side have accumulated 36 points from 16 games, sitting only one point behind Liverpool. So, Arsenal will be desperate to return to winning ways by beating the Seagulls tomorrow in order to stay neck and neck with the Reds.

Arsenal lost their previous league encounter versus Brighton at the Emirates Stadium last season so the Gunners will be keen on taking revenge for that defeat tomorrow.

Expected Arsenal line-up vs Brighton

Arteta made some changes to his starting eleven in midweek’s dead rubber Champions League clash versus PSV Eindhoven. However, the Spanish boss is set to go with his first team players for tomorrow’s game.

So, David Raya will commence in goal for the Gunners and therefore, Aaron Ramsdale will return to the bench. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are likely to keep hold of their place at the heart of Arsenal’s defence, while Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to the starting eleven and start in the fullback positions.

So, Cedric Soares and Jakub Kiwior will return to the bench. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined due to their respective problems.

Declan Rice should be in the holding midfield position, while Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz could be the two advanced midfielders for the North London club. So, Jorginho will go back to the bench alongside Emile Smith Rowe.

Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira are set to remain sidelined in this fixture due to their respective injuries. Mohamed Elneny sustained a hamstring issue last time out and as a result, he is likely to be unavailable for this game.

Bukayo Saka is set to be in the right-wing role, while Gabriel Martinelli should be on the opposite side for the hosts. So, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson will be among the substitutes tomorrow. Gabriel Jesus should lead the line for Arsenal versus Brighton and in that case, Eddie Nketiah will have to make do with a place on the beach.