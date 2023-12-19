Man Utd make £22m bid to sign Sacha Boey from Galatasaray

Manchester United are keen on signing the Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey, according to a report from Fanatik.

The Turkish publication claims that Manchester United are ‘in contact’ to sign the 23-year-old right-back as Erik Ten Hag looks to strengthen his defensive options this winter.

Meanwhile, another Turkish outlet Fotomac have shared information citing the German media that Manchester United have offered €25.5 million (£22m) for the defender.

The French full-back is highly rated around Europe and he could prove to be a quality long-term addition to the Manchester United defence if they can get a deal done.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been inconsistent for the Red Devils this season and Wan-Bissaka in particular has been linked with an exit from the club. The former Crystal Palace defender is underwhelming going forward and a club like Manchester United should look to bring in someone who can contribute equally at both ends of the pitch.

Boey has shown his quality in the Turkish league and he could be the ideal acquisition for the Red Devils. The 22-year-old Frenchman is not only a reliable defender, he is effective going forward and he will add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack.

Ideal next step for Sacha Boey

If the Red Devils can secure his services for €25.5 million (£22m), the transfer could prove to be a bargain in the long term. Boey is quite young and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. He has all the tools to develop into a top-class Premier League defender and justify the investment in the coming seasons.

The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world will be an attractive proposition for the player. He will be tempted to join a big club like Manchester United and showcase his qualities in the Premier League.

The Red Devils will be desperate to secure a Champions League qualification this season and signing the right players in January could help them finish the season on a high.