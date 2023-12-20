Alan Shearer names Declan Rice as signing of the summer

Former striker turned pundit Alan Shearer has claimed that Arsenal star Declan Rice is the best signing of the last transfer window.

The Gunners opted to splash over £100m to acquire the Englishman’s service from West Ham United to strengthen their engine room and challenge on all fronts this season.

The midfielder has started his life in North London brilliantly and has played a key role for Mikel Arteta’s side who has managed to place themselves at the top of the Premier League table with 39 points from 17 games.

Now, writing on BBC Sport, Shearer has claimed that Arsenal have improved from last season and Rice has made the ‘biggest difference’ for them. The pundit further states that the midfielder has made the Gunners more solid and has also improved Arteta’s side with possession.

Shearer also says that Rice is the ‘stand out signing from the summer’ and is worth every penny that the Emirates club have paid for him.

Pundit lauds Rice

Shearer wrote:

“Liverpool’s draw left Arsenal in top spot, after their comfortable win over Brighton earlier in the day. It is clear the Gunners have improved from last season, when they pushed City close until the final few games, and it is Declan Rice who has made the biggest difference. “I would go as far as saying he has been the stand-out signing from the summer, and the £100m he cost from West Ham looks like money well spent. Rice has made the Gunners more solid and also gives them an extra little bit of bite in midfield, but everything he does on the ball is top class as well.”

Arsenal displayed brilliant performances last term but they struggled to continue their momentum amid the injury absence of Thomas Partey. However, although the African has also been suffering from fitness issues this season, Rice has managed to fill his void seamlessly.

Rice has certainly improved the Gunners with and without possession so his signature has turned out to be an excellent business. Therefore, the North Londoners will be hoping that the England international will be able to continue performing at his best and help his side achieve success at the end of this term.