Tottenham hold talks to sign Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened formal talks with Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah ahead of a potential January swoop, as per TEAMtalk.

It has widely been suggested that the North London club have been contemplating purchasing a new defender in the upcoming transfer window to add depth to their backline.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Clair Todibo and Lloyd Kelly have been mentioned as potential targets for the Lilywhites, but Chalobah is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by TEAMtalk, Ange Postecoglou is very keen on signing a new defender in January and Spurs have identified Chalobah as a serious target.

The report further claims that Tottenham have already opened initial talks with the defender’s representatives ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming window.

Chalobah to Tottenham

However, TEAMtalk states that purchasing Chalobah from Chelsea won’t be easy for the North London club as Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace are also eyeing a swoop for him.

Chalobah – valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt – still has more than four and a half years left in his current contract so it is expected that the Blues may demand a sizable amount of money to let their star man leave next year.

Chalobah is a versatile player as he is a centre-back by traits but can also play in the right-back position. In addition, he previously played in the middle of the park. The Chelsea star is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The 24-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential so he would bolster Tottenham’s defensive department if they opt to purchase him next year. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually opt to make a concrete approach to secure his signature in the upcoming window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, Spurs will face off against Everton next weekend before taking on Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. So, Tottenham will be hoping to continue their winning run in the upcoming games to stay in the hunt to finish in the top-four spot.