Liverpool and Chelsea battle to sign Nicolo Barella

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella is a target for Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle United, according to Fichajes.

The report does not clarify whether the three Premier League clubs are eyeing a January move for the player or plan to wait until the summer. However, given that Inter Milan will not want to part with a prized asset midway through the season, it’s safe to assume any potential switch to England would happen at the end of the current campaign.

Barella is one of the best midfielders in Serie A and Fichajes says he has been ‘outstanding’ for Inter this season, so he would be a huge loss to the Italians if he were to leave.

The report says Inter are desperately trying to tie him down to a new contract but no terms have been agreed as yet, and the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea are trying to persuade the midfielder to come to England. Fichajes suggests that Barella would like to play in the Premier League if he does leave the San Siro.

Chelsea could certainly use a technically gifted central midfielder like him and Barella would add composure, control and technicality in the middle of the park. Although the Blues have Enzo Fernandez at their disposal, they need another experienced midfielder in their ranks to dominate games against the top teams.

They are well-stocked in the defensive midfield department and they need someone who can manage the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

Liverpool invested in Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer. They also have players like Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Harvey Elliott at their disposal as well. Another playmaker might not be a priority for them, and some may suggest the Reds should look to focus on a defensive midfielder instead.

Barella to take up a new challenge?

As far as Newcastle are concerned, they have two very good players in Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali who add creativity, drive and defensive cover to the side. If they can sign a player like Barella who will help them keep the ball and recycle possession, they would have the perfect midfield combination on paper.

Barella is at the peak of his powers and he would be a superb signing for Liverpool, Chelsea or Newcastle if any of those teams could get a deal agreed with Inter next year.

The midfielder is valued at €75 million (£65m) by Transfermarkt but it remains to be seen what fee Inter would demand. The likes of Liverpool and Chelsea would be able to offer Barella a sizeable pay increase, so the Italian could be tempted by a move if a deal was agreed for his sale.