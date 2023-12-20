Man Utd very interested in signing Amadou Onana



According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United are still very interested in signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana amid the transfer interest from Barcelona.

The Belgian midfielder signed for Everton from Lille last year and he was one of their best performers as they avoided relegation from the English top-flight. Onana has started in the same vein of form in the current season and Foot Mercato claim that he could possibly leave the Merseyside outfit as early as January.

Barcelona are big admirers of the young midfielder and have already contacted his representatives, but the £48-52 million price tag could put them off from making a winter move. Foot Mercato go on to mention that Man United are still very interested in signing the 22-year-old after the persistent transfer links last summer.

Top-class midfielder

United currently have Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Sofyan Amrabat and Scott McTominay as defensive midfield choices. Out of the quartet, McTominay has been a weak-link with his inability to control ball possession. The Scot often tends to push higher up the field which vacates space for opposition players to exploit.

Sofyan Amrabat has also been guilty of being dispossessed too often since his loan move from Fiorentina while Casemiro has shown signs of regression. At just 18, Mainoo seems the most assured from the no.8 role and manager Erik ten Hag may want someone more experienced to compete as well as play alongside him.

Onana would be a perfect fit for the spot at United. He may be 22 years of age but has showed immense maturity with his decision-making from midfield. He has won an exceptional 7.6 duels per league appearance for Everton this season while making 6.1 ball recoveries and winning 2.5 tackles.

The Belgian should only improve his attributes with age and experience of playing with a better Premier League outfit. United have FFP problems to deal with, but they could make a serious move to sign the midfielder in January, suppose they receive a huge offer from Saudi Arabia for Casemiro.