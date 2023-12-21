John Barnes says Rice has made Arsenal a strong team

Former attacker John Barnes has claimed that Declan Rice has made Arsenal a very ‘strong physical’ team this season.

The Gunners opted to sign the 24-year-old from West Ham United by splashing over £100m last summer. The midfielder has taken no time to settle down in his new surroundings and has been enjoying a stellar campaign this term.

The North London club have placed themselves at the top of the league with 39 points from 17 games and Rice has been playing a key role in Mikel Arteta’s side’s promising performances.

Now, speaking on The Anfield Wrap, Branes has said that Rice has added extra strength to Arteta’s starting eleven so the Gunners have been looking like a stronger side this term. The former Liverpool star also says he is currently worried ahead of the Merseyside club’s next weekend’s game versus Arsenal.

Ex-attacker says Rice has made Arsenal strong

Barnes said:

“This is a game I’m really looking forward to. I’m not saying I’m worried about it, but this is probably the most worried I’ve been playing against Arsenal for the past three or four years because I think Declan Rice has really given them something extra from a strength point of view. I always felt we could overpower them, but now they’re a strong physical side.”

Rice’s signing has turned out to be a masterstroke for the Emirates club and the North Londoners will be hoping that he will be able to continue performing at his best throughout the season to help his side overcome their 19 years of Premier League title drought.

Arsenal have also displayed eye-catching performances in the Champions League this season after returning to this competition having remained absent over the last few years.

They have been drawn to play against FC Porto in the last-16 of Europe’s elite club competition and Arteta’s side will be hoping that they will be able to reach the next stage of this tournament and eventually lift the cup for the first time in their history at the end of this term.

I think If Arsenal continue performing like they have been doing in recent months then they can be optimistic about winning a big silverware this season.