Man Utd knock on the door to sign Guirassy



According to Fussball Transfers, Manchester United have knocked on the door to sign Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in January.

The Guinean star has been in the form of his life this season and he scored his 19th goal of the campaign in the recent 3-0 victory over Augsburg in the Bundesliga. With a release clause of just £15 million in his contract, Guirassy is one of the radar of top teams including Man Utd and Fussball Transfers claim that they have already knocked on the door.

Stuttgart seem to be preparing for his departure and are looking at a potential successor. It is reported that the German side have identified Nice’s Evann Guessand as a candidate to fill the void left by Guirassy next month.

Must sign

United currently have one of the worst scoring records in the English top-flight and it has been due to the poor form of their attackers. None of their present front men have netted more than 5 times. Rasmus Hojlund has managed to score on 5 occasions, but all of those have been in the Champions League.

The Danish star joined the club from Atalanta with huge expectations on his shoulders and there were comparisons with Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland. However, he has failed to live up to the hype and has not scored a single goal despite making 13 appearances in the Premier League.

United can no longer rely on him changing his fortunes and need to show ambition in the January transfer window to have any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season. The gap to the top 4 is already 6 points and it could extend in the coming weeks if they can’t find consistency in their goalscoring.

They must invest on a new centre-forward next month and Guirassy would be a quality purchase. The 27-year-old is enjoying the best scoring season of his career with 19 goals. With a low release clause attached to his contract, he will be on the wanted list of many clubs and United need to move quickly to sign him.