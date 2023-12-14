Man United hold talks with agent of Serhou Guirassy



According to Mirror, Manchester United have already had a dialogue with the agent of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy over a January move.

The Guinean star has been in exemplary scoring form for Stuttgart this season and he has already netted 18 times from just 14 appearances in all competitions. Ahead of January, there is much talk that he could leave the club as there is a release clause of just £15 million in his present contract.

Mirror now reveal that Man United have already spoken with Guirassy’s agent Moussa Sissoko such that they don’t face any issues over agreeing personal terms with the striker if they decide to sign him during the winter transfer window.

Good deal

United have not had much success in the centre-forward department this campaign. Rasmus Hojlund flourished in the Champions League with 5 goals but he is still searching for his maiden Premier League goal. Anthony Martial, who has deputised for him every now and then, has also struggled to score regularly.

The Red Devils are currently one of the worst scorers in the English top-flight and they need to fresh up their strike force if they want to end the season on a high note with a top-4 finish and a possible trophy through the FA Cup. Guirassy would be a good signing for United with his scoring form and the low transfer fee.

There is no guarantee that he would hit the ground running from the off, but he represents the club’s best option for the window as no marquee striker will come on the cheap. United with their Financial Fair Play problems are unlikely to make a huge outlay on a striker and bringing in Guirassy seems the best alternative.

United should be confident of their prospects of landing the ex-Rennes man ahead of other European suitors. Despite their struggles, the Red Devils are one of the best financially built clubs in the world and they could easily convince the striker to move to them with a significant hike on his annual wages.