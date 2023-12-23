Man Utd officials express interest in Takefusa Kubo



According to Mundo Deportivo Gipuzkoa (via SportWitness), Manchester United have expressed their interest in signing Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo next summer.

The 22-year-old is currently in his 2nd season at Sociedad since his move from Real Madrid. He has been in brilliant form with 6 goals and 4 assists and Mundo Deportivo claim that officials from Man United have expressed interest in signing him.

The Spanish outlet add that United are exploring a deal for the summer and they are willing to offer 6 to 7 times his current salary. A swap deal with Antony is very unlikely and Sociedad will request his £52 million release clause to be paid for a transfer.

Big talent

Kubo is regarded as one of the best young wingers in the Spanish top-flight. He has played a key part in Sociedad’s good progress in the last 18 months. The Japanese star has made the right wing position his own with several goal involvements.

The former Real Madrid youngster has also excelled with his dribbling skills and ability to get behind defences with pace. He also likes to compete for duels and has the potential to become a world-class player in the forthcoming seasons.

United seem to be interested in signing him and it is unsurprising, given their unconvincing record from the right wing. They currently have Antony, Jadon Sancho, Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo for the role but none have impressed.

Marcus Rashford has also been tried from the right-wing spot in recent weeks, but the Englishman has also struggled to provide the creativity. Kubo could be the solution to their problems, provided they are prepared to meet Sociedad’s demands.

Kubo’s arrival next summer could coincide with a few departures. Sancho could be on his way out of the club after falling out-of-favour under manager Erik ten Hag while one of Pellistri or Amad could be sent out on a year-long loan.