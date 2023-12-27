Tottenham keen on signing Arsenal target Vermeeren

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal target and Royal Antwerp star Arthur Vermeeran in the upcoming transfer window, as per The Sun.

The Lilywhites have seemingly been exploring the possibility of reinforcing their engine room by signing a new midfielder in January as they have been linked with a few names in recent times.

Conor Gallagher has been mentioned as the primary option for the North London club. But, he has established himself as a key player in Chelsea’s starting eleven this season so it looks like Ange Postecoglou may find it difficult to lure the Englishman away from Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, Tottenham have seemingly decided to shift their focus to alternative targets with Vermeeren now emerging as a serious option. According to the report by The Sun, Spurs have sent scouts to watch the midfielder in action closely ahead of a potential swoop in the upcoming winter window.

The report further claims that Royal Antwerp have slapped a £25m price tag on the 18-year-old’s head so Postecoglou’s side can manage to purchase the Belgian for a reasonable fee should they formalise their interest.

Battle

However, The Sun states that Arsenal have also been monitoring the youngster’s development and they could make a swoop for him in the upcoming window. So, Tottenham are set to face tough competition from their arch-rival in getting any potential deal done for Vermeeren.

Vermeeren has already established himself as a key member of Royal Antwerp’s starting eleven at a very tender age, helping his side win the Pro League last term. The youngster has also showcased glimpses of his talent in the Champions League this season.

He can play multiple positions in midfield. The 18-year-old is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing and also can contribute defensively.

The Belgian international is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a top-class midfielder going forward. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature next year.

It is going to be interesting to see who will eventually win the race to sign Vermeeren if Spurs go head-to-head with Arsenal over this deal in January.