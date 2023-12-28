Man Utd planning to sign Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are reportedly planning to trigger Arsenal target and Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres’ release clause to purchase him in January, as per the Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã.

The Red Devils struggled with their goal-scoring issues last term and in order to address that problem they purchased Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72m deal last summer.

However, the Dane has struggled to showcase his best in the English top-flight as he failed to put his name on the score-sheet in the Premier League before his match-winning strike versus Aston Villa last night.

So, it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the frontline by signing a new striker in January. A few names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks with Serhou Guirassy, Timo Werner and Benjamin Sesko being among them, but Gyokeres is now emerging as a serious option.

While citing and translating the print version of Correio da Manhã, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd have been showing an interest in Gyokeres and they could opt to trigger his £87m release clause to lure him to Old Trafford in January.

Gyokeres to Man Utd

However, the report claims that Sporting are desperate to keep hold of their star man so they are trying to convince the former Coventry City star to stay at Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Having joined Ruben Amorim’s side last summer, the striker has burst onto the scene in recent times after showcasing his talent in the Portuguese top-flight.

So, after being impressed by Gyokeres’ displays, several big English clubs have expressed their interest in signing the striker, including Arsenal and Chelsea. However, Man Utd have now also registered their interest in signing him.

Gyokeres is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for the Red Devils to reinforce their frontline. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to purchase the Sporting CP star in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a brilliant 3-2 victory over Aston Villa, Man Utd will face off against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next weekend. So, Ten Hag’s side will be desperate to keep their winning run going versus Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.