Arsenal lining up a move for Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto, according to a report from the Spanish publication Sport.

The report states that Arsenal have made contact to ask about the players availability, and they would welcome a player of his experience and versatility.

Sport further states that the 31-year-old Spanish international is a player ‘Arteta highly values’, so he’s keen on luring him to the Emirates Stadium next month.

Roberto is capable of playing in a number of positions across midfield and defence. He could slot in as a full-back on either flank and as a central midfielder as well as a winger.

His versatility will be an added bonus for Arsenal if they can sign him. The Gunners are hoping to win the league title this season and challenge for the Champions League trophy as well. They will need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions and players like Roberto could be worth their weight in gold.

The 31-year-old has won multiple La Liga titles with Barcelona and he has won the Champions League twice. His winning experience could prove to be invaluable for the Arsenal dressing room.

Roberto would be a bargain for Arsenal

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decide to make a move for Roberto during the January transfer window. His contract expires at the end of the season and this will be Barcelona’s final opportunity to cash in on him.

The Spanish giants are going through financial difficulties and they might not want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer. It would make sense for them to sell the player in January for a nominal price.

As for Arsenal, the transfer could prove to be a major bargain and Roberto could be a solid squad player if he moves to North London.