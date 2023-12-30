Juventus propose Kean-Patino swap deal with Arsenal



According to Tuttosport, Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli has travelled to London to negotiate a swap deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino next month.

Patino is currently on a season-long loan at Championship side Swansea City where he has registered 3 goals and 4 assists from 19 appearances. The 20-year-old has been linked with an Arsenal exit for some time and there are no surprises that the speculation has re-emerged ahead of the January transfer window.

Tuttosport claim that the Gunners want at least £17 million to consider selling their young midfielder, but Juventus and Giuntoli have different plan in mind to land his signature. The Bianconeri chief is currently in the English capital and he is said to be keen on landing Patino ahead of Serie A title rivals Inter Milan.

The Turin heavyweights can’t afford the asking price of the Gunners and instead plan to propose a player-plus-cash deal. They are prepared to include Kean as a makeweight to prise away Patino from Mikel Arteta’s side during the upcoming transfer window.

Unlikely deal

Juventus seem desperate to sign a new midfielder in January with the likes of Paul Pogba and Nicola Fagioli banned for different reasons. Patino is considered as a top target for the Bianconeri, but Arsenal are unlikely to accept the proposal on the table from the former Serie A champions.

Patino could leave at some point next year with his contract expiring in June 2025, but we don’t see that happening in exchange for Kean, who has been a huge disappointment this season. The 23-year-old has not scored in 12 outings for the Bianconeri and the Gunners would not want an out-of-form striker.

Arsenal have a fresh interest in landing Dusan Vlahovic and it remains to be seen whether Juventus are willing to accept Patino as part of the deal for the Serbian star. Arsenal are prepared to pay only £34 million for Vlahovic while Juventus want at least £52 million. The difference could be adjusted with Patino’s move to Turin.