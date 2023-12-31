Arsenal, Man Utd and Liverpool keen on Devyne Rensch

Arsenal, Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in the Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, according to a report from CBS Sports.

The 20-year-old defender has been a mainstay of the Ajax defence and his performances have attracted the attention of the three English clubs. Rensch is capable of operating as a full-back as well as a central defender. His versatility will be an asset for any club that signs him.

Despite his tender age, the Dutchman has been a reliable performer for Ajax and he could prove to be a superb investment for Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd.

Arsenal could certainly use a quality defender like him. They have had to use Ben White as a right-back, but the former Brighton defender is more suited to a central rule. With Jurrien Timber and Takehiro Tomiyasu out injured, Mikel Arteta is short in defence so a move for Rensch makes sense.

As for Liverpool, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to move into the midfield permanently, and the Ajax defender could be his replacement in the right-back spot at Anfield.

Manchester United have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at their disposal but the former Crystal Palace defender has been linked with an exit, so Rensch could be his replacement. Also, Erik ten Hag will know all about the youngster from his time at Ajax and he could nurture the Dutchman into a key player for the Red Devils.

January move for Rensch seems unlikely

The defender is valued at £7 million by transfermarkt but Ajax are unlikely to sell him for that amount mid-season. It is fair to assume that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United would have to shell out a substantial amount of money to get a deal agreed next month.

Ajax are having a disappointing season by their standards and they are fifth in the Eredivisie standings. It is highly unlikely that they will sanction the departure of a key player in January. Therefore, any move to England might have to wait until the summer transfer window.