Chelsea lining up January swoop for Artem Dobvyk

Chelsea are keen on a January move to sign Girona striker Artem Dobvyk, according to a report from the Sun.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker has been in fine form this season, scoring 12 goals and chipping in with six assists along the way.

He has helped his side to second place in the league table, and Girona will be looking to sustain their shock title push during the second half of the season.

The report adds that Mauricio Pochettino has sent scouts to watch the player in action in recent weeks and he has been impressed with Dobvyk’s physical prowess.

The Ukrainian striker has shown his quality on a consistent basis in the Spanish league and it is no surprise that Chelsea are plotting a move for him next month. He could prove to be an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson.

The former Villarreal striker was expected to solve Chelsea’s goalscoring problems this season, but the transfer has not worked out so far. The 22-year-old has found the back of the net just eight times across all competitions.

The Blues need a more potent attacking option and Dobvyk could prove to be an interesting addition.

Chelsea move could tempt Artem Dobvyk

The Girona forward has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League and he is full of confidence right now. He might be able to make an immediate impact if he moves to Stamford Bridge.

A move to the London club would be an exciting opportunity for the player as well. He would get to test himself against the best players in the world and compete for trophies with Chelsea.

The report from Sun claims that the player could be available for £39 million and it will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to submit an offer for him next month.