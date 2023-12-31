Arsenal keen on Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface

Arsenal are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements in January and they have identified the Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface as a target, according to a report from Fichajes.

The 23-year-old Nigerian striker has been impressive form for the Bundesliga club scoring 16 goals across 23 matches in all competitions. He has picked up eight assists along the way as well.

Arsenal could certainly use a reliable centre-forward like him, especially with Gabriel Jesus struggling to score goals consistently.

The 26-year-old Brazilian has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season and Arsenal will certainly need more quality in the final third if they want to win the Premier League title.

The report from Fichajes claims that Boniface’s performances in the Bundesliga have ‘caught the attention of Arteta’. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal to sign the player next month.

Bayer Leverkusen are fighting for the Bundesliga title and they might not want to sell a key player midway through the season. Therefore, Arsenal will probably have to come forward with a lucrative proposal to tempt them.

Arsenal looking at other strikers as well

The Nigerian striker is valued at €40 million (£34.7m) by Transfermarkt and he’d be a terrific signing if Arsenal could land him at that price. However, it remains to be seen what Leverkusen would want in order to cash in and it could be tough for Arsenal to agree a deal next month.

The Gunners have been linked with other strikers as well with the likes of Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen reportedly on their radar. However, they are likely to be more expensive options with price-tags north of £80m-£100m.

Boniface has a contract with Leverkusen until the summer of 2028 so they are under no pressure to sell any time soon unless the player pushes for a move to North London.