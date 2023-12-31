Man United join Barcelona in Joshua Kimmich race



According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester United have joined Barcelona in the bidding battle to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich next year.

The German star is one of the best midfielders in European football but his future with Bayern remains doubtful with his contract expiring in June 2025.

Barcelona are known to be huge admirers of the versatile star, but AS report that Man United could compete with the Blaugrana to land his signature.

The source claim that United would not frown upon making an offer for the 28-year-old next summer.

Possible transfer

United reinforced their defensive midfield department last summer with the loan acquisition of Sofyan Amrabat, but the Moroccan has been disappointing. He has struggled to cope with the demands of the Premier League, and he has been easily dribbled past by opposition players this campaign.

The Red Devils are unlikely to trigger the option to purchase him next summer. Aside from him, there is a possibility that Casemiro could be offloaded too. The ex-Real Madrid man has had a tough 2nd season at United hampered by injuries and he has already shown signs of regression.

Casemiro has been guilty of being dispossessed easily from the no.6 role and Kimmich could be seen as his potential successor in the position. Kimmich’s strong suits are his distribution, tackling and ball recoveries which would be ideal for United. He is good in delivering corners too.

The German star can also operate in the no.8 role or on the right side of the defence. His versatility qualities would make him a top-notch signing for United, but a deal won’t be cheap. Kimmich is priced at £67 million by Transfermarkt, and Bayern may want a reasonable fee despite his contract situation.

Kimmich may also want a huge contract on the table. The German is already on £322,000 weekly at Bayern and could eye a pay rise with a move to Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether United are prepared to meet the demands of Bayern and the midfielder during next summer’s transfer window.