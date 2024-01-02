Tottenham ‘confident’ to sign Radu Dragusin in January

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘confident’ to sign Genoa star Radu Dragusin in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following Spurs’ injury problems at their back, the Lilywhites have decided to strengthen their defence in January by purchasing a new centre-back.

Ange Postecoglou has expressed his desire to make the defensive reinforcement as soon as possible so that the player can feature for Spurs in their next crucial Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for Postecoglou’s side over the last few weeks with Jean-Clair Todibo being among them, but Dragusin is now emerging as the primary option.

Writing on X, Romano has reported that Tottenham have been in negotiations with Genoa over a deal to sign Dragusin in this transfer window and they have already agreed personal terms with the Romanian.

Dragusin to Tottenham

The journalist further states that Spurs are confident they would be able to lure the defender at the newly renovated White Hart Lane so they have given up their pursuit of Todibo.

Romano wrote:

“Understand negotiations are underway between Tottenham and Genoa for Radu Dragusin after the agreement on personal terms with Romanian CB. Spurs confident to advance as contacts continue on daily basis. No changes on Jean-Clair Todibo deal, almost collapsed.”

It has been suggested that Genoa are willing to accept a fee of around £26m for their star man and it remains to be seen whether Spurs eventually sign the player by matching the Serie A club’s asking price.

After joining Genoa last year, the 21-year-old helped his side finish second in Serie B last term and gain the promotion. The youngster has continued his impressive performances in the Italian top-flight as well this term and it appears Dragusin’s recent eye-catching performances have convinced Spurs’ hierarchy to make a move for him to bolster the defence.

Dragusin has already showcased glimpses of his talent in Serie A this term and the North Londoners will be hoping that the Genoa star will be able to replicate the same performance in the English top-flight if he moves to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the coming days.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to sign Dragusin in this winter window to reinforce their backline.