Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Atalanta to sign Giorgio Scalvini in this transfer window, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils have struggled with their defensive issues this season so it has been suggested that Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering the backline by purchasing a new centre-back in January.

Antonio Silva, Goncalo Inacio and Jean-Clair Todibo have all been mentioned as potential targets for the record Premier League champions with Scalvini now emerging as a serious option.

According to a recent report(via The Express), Man Utd have been monitoring the Atalanta star’s development over the last few months and after being impressed by his recent displays, United have opted to register a firm interest in signing him.

The report further claims that Man Utd have already opened formal talks with Atalanta and they are currently in advanced negotiations with La Dea to sign the youngster.

Scalvini to Man Utd

The report also states that Scalvini has a £44m release clause included in his current contract and Man Utd are ready to trigger the exit clause in January to lure him to Old Trafford.

After coming through the Atalanta youth system, the 20-year-old has established himself as a regular starter for his boyhood club in recent years.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, efficient in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

The defender is highly regarded in Serie A and it has been suggested that he possesses the potential to become a world-class player going forward if he can continue his development over the coming years.

So, Scalvini would be a great coup for Man Utd if they purchase him. With Lisandro Martínez the only left-footed centre-back Man Utd have at the moment, purchasing a new option to create competition for the South American would be the right decision.

However, it has been suggested that Man Utd can’t spend big in January due to FFP regulations. So, it is going to be interesting to see whether Ten Hag’s side can eventually manage to secure the Italian international’s signature in this transfer window.