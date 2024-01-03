Man Utd open talks to sign Timo Werner in January

Manchester United have reportedly opened formal talks with RB Leipzig over a deal to sign Timo Werner in January, as per The Athletic.

Having enjoyed a promising season under Erik ten Hag’s guidance last term, optimism was high ahead of this season. It was thought that United would continue the rebuild under the Dutchman and close the gap up top.

Man Utd even spent big in the last transfer window to bolster the squad and help Ten Hag achieve success this season. However, United have struggled to showcase their best so far this campaign. They are currently languishing down seventh in the Premier League table, sitting nine points behind the fourth-placed Arsenal.

In addition, the Red Devils have been knocked out of Europe after finishing at the bottom of their group in the Champions League.

So, after a disappointing first half of this season, Ten Hag has reportedly expressed his desire to strengthen the squad in January to turn United’s fortune around.

Defence and attack are the two areas that the United boss is seemingly looking to reinforce. However, it has been suggested that Man Utd can’t afford to spend big in this winter window due to FFP regulations.

Werner to Man Utd

They reportedly can only make loan deals or cheap signings and as a result, Man Utd have started to explore cheap options in the market to bolster their frontline. Serhou Guirassy and Donyell Malen have been mentioned as potential targets, but Werner is reportedly on their radar as well.

Now, according to the report by The Athletic, Man Utd have already opened formal talks with Leipzig to learn about the details of signing Werner and the German club could be open to let their star man leave on a loan deal in January.

Werner – valued at around £15m by Transfermarkt – has previous experience of playing in the Premier League so he could be a shrewd option to add depth to United’s attacking department if they purchase him this month.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually secure Werner’s signature in this transfer window to bolster their forward department.