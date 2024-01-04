Man Utd ready to submit offer to sign Ederson

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit a formal offer to sign Atalanta star Ederson, as per the Spanish outlet Sport.

After joining La Dea last year, the Brazilian has established himself as a key player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting eleven in recent times. The midfielder has been enjoying a productive campaign in Serie A this term, scoring four goals and registering a solitary assist in 18 league appearances.

So, it appears after being impressed by the South American’s recent performances, Man Utd have decided to register their interest in signing the 24-year-old.

According to the report by Sport, Man Utd are planning to overhaul their midfield department and have identified Ederson as a serious target. The report further claims that although United haven’t opened any formal talks yet to sign the Atalanta star, Erik ten Hag’s side’s interest in the midfielder is firm and they are preparing to submit an official proposal soon to lure Ederson to Old Trafford.

Sport also states that Atalanta would allow the departure of their star man if they receive an offer of more than £35m so United will have to spend a sizable amount of money to acquire Ederson’s service.

Ederson to Man Utd

However, the report says that purchasing the 24-year-old won’t be straightforward for the record Premier League champions as Barcelona are also keen on signing the midfielder and their sporting director Deco is a big fan of him.

Ederson is a versatile midfielder as he can play in the holding midfield position but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. The Brazilian can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, is efficient in defensive contributions and also can chip-in with some important goals.

The Atalanta star is a talented player and could be a shrewd signing for Man Utd if they purchase him. However, there is a question mark whether he possesses the necessary qualities to flourish at the highest level.

So, the Red Devils might be better off exploring other options to reinforce their engine room. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually opt to make a concrete approach to sign the South American.