Man Utd could swoop for midfielder Andre Trindade



According to Trivela (via SportWitness), Manchester United could beat Fulham to the signing of Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade this month.

Man United have performed below expectations in the ongoing season and they are currently 9 points behind the top four after 20 games into the campaign. They need a huge turnaround to qualify for the Champions League and this could urge the hierarchy to spend some money during the transfer window.

A striker looks to be a top target for the club with the poor form of the current front men, but United could also invest on a quality defensive midfielder to provide competition to Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro. Trivela claim that the Red Devils are interested in signing Andre and could beat Fulham to his services.

The Cottagers have a verbal agreement in place to land the highly-rated holding midfielder, but Trivela claim that nothing is certain at the moment and United could make a late push to sign him. West Ham have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

Good signing

United have lacked control in the heart of the midfield this campaign. Casemiro looked out of sorts at the beginning of the season before suffering back-to-back injuries. Sofyan Amrabat joined from Fiorentina on loan to provide cover but the Moroccan has struggled to adapt to the Premier League intensity.

Scott McTominay has not been better either and manager Erik ten Hag has been reliant on Kobbie Mainoo lately. Mainoo is also inexperienced and he was guilty of gifting possession for the second goal in the West Ham United defeat. Bringing in a quality holding midfielder could help United climb up the table.

Andre would be a good signing for the Red Devils. He is strong with the ball at his feet which Casemiro and McTominay aren’t. The Brazilian also has a tireless work rate and likes to engage in tackles and duels with good success. For a fee of around £35 million, he would be a bargain signing with his big potential.