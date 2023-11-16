Liverpool have taken the lead to sign Andre Trindade



According to Sport (via SportWitness), Liverpool have taken the lead to sign Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade during the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants were interested in signing the Brazilian star over the summer but they could not persuade Fluminense to sanction his departure. The South American club were competing in the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores and they did not want to lose a key player from the first-team squad.

Fluminense went on to win the premier continental competition against Boca Juniors and Sport now report that the midfielder is expected to leave this winter. Premier League giants Liverpool have taken the lead to sign him but no decision has been made. Fluminense are yet to receive any fresh offer to sign him.

Top-class player

Andre has developed into one of the best holding midfielders in the Brazilian top-flight. He has already earned 2 caps with his national team this year and he could play again during the upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Liverpool could not land him last summer but could make a fresh approach ahead of the New Year.

Jurgen Klopp’s men signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch last summer but they still lack the presence of a top quality no.6. Thiago Alcantara is an option in the current squad but the Spaniard has not played a single minute since requiring a hip surgery back in May this year.

The former Bayern Munich has been ruled out until 2024 and there is no guarantee that he will resume first-team duties from January. This could urge the Reds to return for Andre, who is an excellent ball-playing midfielder, who is also good in winning tackles and duels. His work rate is another strong suit in his game. Liverpool may have to spend around £35 million to sign Andre, who is also attracting interest from Manchester United. They see him as a successor to compatriot Casemiro.