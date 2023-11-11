Man Utd make approach to sign Andre Trindade



According to Football Transfers, Manchester United have made contact with Fluminense midfielder Andre Trindade over a transfer amid the possibility of Casemiro leaving the club.

Andre was a top target for Premier League rivals Liverpool during the last transfer window, but Fluminense refused to do business with them. The Brazilian giants were into the knock-out phase of the Copa Libertadores campaign and they did not want to lose such a key player midway through the South American competition.

Fluminense were recently crowned Libertadores champions after beating Argentine rivals Boca Juniors in added extra-time and they are now open to selling him for £26-35 million. As per Football Transfers, Man United have been handed a boost in the pursuit with Jurgen Klopp’s team pulling out of the race to sign him in January.

United have not made any formal transfer bid for the 22-year-old midfielder, but it is suggested that a move could depend on the future of Casemiro, who has underperformed this season. The Brazilian star has been linked with a switch to Saudi Arabia which could pave the way for United to sign Andre as his successor.

Good replacement

Andre is one of the best young defensive midfielders in South American football. The 22-year-old has made big strides in his early career and has already represented his country on 2 occasions this year. He appears prepared to make the next step in his career and has already admitted that he follows the Premier League a lot.

The Fluminense star would be a good replacement for Casemiro as he is brilliant with the ball at his feet. He is also strong in tackles, clearing his lines as well as winning duels. His work rate is another strong facet of his game. Hence, there are no surprises that United have earmarked him as a potential successor to his compatriot.

As per Football Transfers, United currently face competition from Fulham which should not bother them. However, there could be more interest in him heading into January. The Red Devils need to move quickly for his signature. Agreeing personal terms with the player could put them in a strong position to secure a winter deal.