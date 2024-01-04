Man Utd plot move to sign Michael Olise in the summer

Manchester United are plotting a move to sign Michael Olise in the summer and want to make the Crystal Palace forward one of their first major signings of the new era, as per The Standard.

Olise has established himself as one of the best young attackers in the Premier League, and his performances have not gone unnoticed.

Following his displays for Palace last season and his brief contribution for France U-21 at the Euros, Chelsea and Manchester City jostled for an opportunity to sign the 22-year-old last summer. The Blues came closest to signing him, but he ended up staying at Selhurst Park and signing a new contract worth £100,000-a-week.

Olise has continued to impress this season and it seems Manchester United have now joined the race for his signature. The Evening Standard says United chiefs have identified Olise as a key target and they are planning a move for the winger at the end of the season.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS Group are prepared to make a move to sign the Frenchman once his release clause becomes active in the summer. The report says Olise’s new clause is worth ‘significantly’ more than the £35m release fee included in his old contract.

Erik ten Hag is planning to overhaul his squad under the new owners, and the Dutch coach knows revitalising his attack is vital. The newspaper says Man Utd want Olise to be one of the first major signings of their new-look squad.

The Red Devils have been crying out for a winger with the qualities of Olise to join their side with the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho struggling to make an impact on the right flank.

Manchester United fans will be very familiar with Olise after his brilliant free-kick for Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park against them last season.

Olise to revive attack

This season, Manchester United have struggled to score goals on a consistent basis. United have managed only 22 goals this season, with only the bottom two – Burnley and Sheffield United – scoring less in the Premier League. So, it’s no surprise that ten Hag plans to overhaul his front-line in the summer.

Olise alone has found the net five times, also providing an assist in just nine league appearances this season. His league tally is better than every Manchester United attacker, despite missing a large part of the season through injury.

With his Premier League know-how and enduring quality, Michael Olise will be a great addition to this Manchester United side. He would provide greater dynamism than Antony, and would likely improve the output of the squad.