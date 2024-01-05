Man Utd need monster bid to sign Giorgio Scalvini

Manchester United have been told they can sign Atalanta centre-back Giorgio Scalvini if they table a huge £51m offer, as per Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla.

Erik Ten Hag is keen on reinforcing his backline after shipping in a plethora of goals in the first half of the season. With Raphael Varane linked with a move away from Old Trafford, The Red Devils are looking to bolster their options and have identified Scalvini as a target.

Scalvini, who has become the backbone of Atlanta’s defense in recent seasons, is being courted by United and Pedullà reports that the Italian side are aware of their interest.

However, a deal won’t be easy as Pedulla says Atalanta have made it clear they are only prepared to sell the 20-year-old if a “monster bid” worth £51m arrives from Old Trafford.

The Italy international is contracted at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia until 2027, putting Gli Orobici in a favorable position to negotiate for the centre-back.

Replacement for Varane?

United have opted against triggering Varane’s one-year extension clause, so they are expected to welcome offers for the 30-year-old.

As they prepare for Varane’s imminent departure, it’s no surprise that Manchester United are scouting the market for potential replacements.

Recent reports from Italy reveal that United have now set sights on Scalvini, who has emerged as one of the best young centre-backs in Europe.

Scalvini stands at an imposing 6ft 4in, making him one of the most dominant centre-backs in the air.

His proficiency in the ball and swiftness to get out of high-pressing attackers are one of his most outstanding characteristics. Scalvini is also capable of starting transitions where he most times drifts into the middle of the pitch to win the ball and set off an attack.

At only 20 years of age, Scalvini possesses immense leadership qualities where he regularly orchestrates his team’s defence by issuing out positional instructions to his teammates.

These are traits Ten Hag hugely demands from his defenders and could get both defensive and transitional qualities if United successfully manage to secure deal for Scalvini.