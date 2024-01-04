Tottenham planning to submit fresh bid to sign Dragusin

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to submit a fresh proposal to sign Genoa star Radu Dragusin, as per the transfer journalist Rudy Galetti.

Having endured several injury problems at their back, the Lilywhites have decided to strengthen their defence by signing a new centre-back in this winter window.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for the North London club with Jean-Clair Todibo being among them, but Dragusin has emerged as the primary option in recent times.

It has previously been reported that Tottenham have already opened formal talks with Genoa to sign Dragusin and they have already agreed personal terms with the Romanian.

It has also been suggested that Genoa want a fee of at least £26m to sell their star man but Spurs launched an opening offer of around £20m. However, the Serie A side rejected that proposal.

Now, writing on X, Galetti has reported that Tottenham are keeping the pressure to sign Dragusin and are planning to submit a fresh bid in the coming times.

Dragusin to Tottenham

Galetti wrote:

“Tottenham are keeping their pressure to sign Radu Dragusin and – as revealed yesterday – are planning to make another proposal soon. It will then be up to Genoa – whose initial request was €30m fixed – to give the response: hot hours.”

Dragusin, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is a left-footed centre-back. He is quick, strong, brilliant in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also reads the game well.

So, he could be a solid signing for the Lilywhites to reinforce their backline. However, the defender plays in a pragmatic system at Genoa and he doesn’t have to play out from the back. Therefore, there is a question mark regarding his ability to play out from the back against high-pressing opposition.

Nevertheless, the 21-year-old is still young and has plenty of time on his side to improve if he indeed lacks composure with the ball at his feet.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham can eventually manage to lure Dragusin to the newly renovated White Hart Lane over the coming days to reinforce their defensive department.